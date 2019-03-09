About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
March 09, 2019 |

Admin begins work to decongest Pulwama town

Deputy Commissioner, Syed Abid Rashid Shah today chaired a meeting to discuss the modalities for decongestion of Pulwama Town.
The meeting was attended by the Additional Deputy Commissioner, Assistant Commissioner Revenue, ARTO, Executive Officer Municipal Committee, officials of traffic department, representatives of Traders’ Federation, transporters and vendors.
During the interaction with the stakeholders, illegal parking, obstruction of roads, encroachment by street vendors were found as the major hurdles in regulating the vehicular traffic.
The DDC said that administration is committed to face-lifting of Pulwama Town by removing all irritants. He said District administration will strive for a clean, decongested and eco-friendly town. He sought the cooperation of civil society, traders and transport operators and appealed them to work in tandem with the District administration to achieve the desired results in the shortest possible time.
To address the problem effectively, the DC directed shifting the bus stand to new location, removal of encroachments and close check on vehicles obstructing the roads. He also directed identification of space for shifting the street vendors. The DC instructed the Traffic Police to enforce no entry of buses in the town during peak hours. The DDC also constituted a committee headed by Additional Deputy Commissioner for suggesting measures for decongestion.

 

