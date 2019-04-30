Admin begins operation against food adulteration

April 30, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Cases prepared against 8 outlets for violations during inspection of restaurants and food joints

The Srinagar administration which has started an operation against food adulteration Monday constituted special teams which undertook inspections of restaurants and food joints at several places.

The inspections which will continue as a regular affair were held on the directions of the Deputy Commissioner Srinagar Dr Shahid Iqbal Choudhary who has taken a serious view of complaints of adulterated food items sold in the markets.

The inspection of restaurants and food joints was aimed at ascertaining the usage of synthetic food colour and monosodium glutamate in food preparations.

Eight food joints were put on notice during the inspections with seven of them being taken to the competent court of adjudication for violations of applicable provisions.

The owners of these among other restaurants and food joints inspected on the occasion were strictly warned against usage of chemicals in their preparations.

The DC said stringent of actions under the law will be taken against offenders. He issued strict instructions to all food business operators in the district to maintain hygienic conditions.