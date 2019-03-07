Admin assures hassle-free issuance of medical fitness certificates

March 07, 2019 |

According to the Additional District Magistrate Srinagar KK Sidha, locations have been designated in all Tehsils of the district for issuance of medical fitness certificate for the convenience of the applicants.

The locations designated include MMC Pandrethan Chowk (Contact Person Dr Shabnam 9419112293) in Tehsil Pantha Chowk, PHC Channapora (Dr Muneer 9797131312) in Tehsil Channapora, Employment Exchange Raj Bagh (Dr Zahid 7889700410) and Sub Centre Jawahar Nagar (Dr Asma 9469109945) in Tehsil South, PHC Lal Bazar (Dr Sameena 9906721302) in Tehsil Eidgah, Sub Centre Lawaypora (Dr Rehana 9797800304) in Tehsil Shalteng , NTPHC Harwan (Dr Rouf 8803001797 and Dr Ayoub 9469408811) and PHC Tailbal (Dr Kulsum 9796179500 and Dr Nasir 9906569832) in Tehsil North, and NTPHC Nishat (Dr Gazal 9419031902 and Dr Javaid 9906672335) in Tehsil Khanyar.

Chief Medical Officer Srinagar and Block Medical Officer Hazratbal have been asked to closely monitor all the locations in liaison with Tehsildars and SHOs concerned.