Admin asked to ensure safety of people

Srinagar, August 14:
In view of cloud burst at Shamswari ridge in the district Kupwara, Secretary Disaster Management, Farooq Ahmed Shah today directed District Administration Kupwara to ensure the safety of the local population and if necessary, the affected population along with their movable property be evacuated to safer locations.
Accordingly, District Commissioner Kupwara has issued an alert and directed SDM Karnah, Police, SDRF and Volunteers to provide necessary help to the affected people.
Army has also been asked to provide support to the civil administration.
So far there are no reports of any loss. The situation is being monitored at the highest level.