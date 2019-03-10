Admin announces schedule for Hajj orientation programme

March 10, 2019 |

The State Haj Committee has announced dates and venues for the first phase of the compulsory Hajj orientation-cum-training programme for pilgrims hailing from different districts of Kashmir division.

The orientation for pilgrims from Anantnag will be held at Government Degree College Boys (Auditorium) Anantnag on 11, 12 and 13 March 2019.

The orientation for pilgrims from Baramulla will be held at Masjid-i-Baitul Mukarramah Baramulla, Dak Bunaglow Sopore, Jamia Masjid Palkhalan and Communty Hall Kunzer on 12th, 13th, 14th and 16th March 2019 respectively.

The training for pilgrims from Budgam will be held at Jamia Masjid Budgam, Jamaia Masjid Beerwah, Masjid Darul Amaan, Chadoora (Near Sheikhul Alam High School) on 14th, 16th and 18th March respectively.

Similarly, the training for pilgrims from Bandipora will be held at Peer Masjid Bandipora Bandipora on 13th March 2019. The training for pilgrims from Ganderbal will be held at Markaziya Hanfia Jamia Masjid Beehama on 18th March 2019.

The training for pilgrims from Kulgam will be held at Jamia Masjid Kulgam on 11 March 2019. The training for pilgrims from Kupwara will be held at Markazia Jamia Masjid Kupwara, Town Hall Handwara on 18th and 19th March 2019 respectively.

The training for pilgrims from Pulwama will be held at Jamia Masjid, National Highway, Awantipora and Hazrat Mir Saheb Jamia Masjid Washbugh, SBI, Pulwama on 19th and 20th March 2019 respectively. The training for pilgrims from Shopian will be held at Jamia Masjid, Shopian on 19th March 2019. Similarly, the training for pilgrims from Srinagar will be held at Haj House, Bemina Srinagar on 23rd, 25th, 26th, 27th March 2019.

Further details can be had from the Haj House, Bemina. The pilgrims are requested to attend the Orientation Programme at the respective venue at 10.00 am sharp on the scheduled date.

Srinagar-Jammu highway taking Kashmir hostage, Govt silent: KEA

Srinagar: Expressing concern over frequent closure of Srinagar-Jammu highway, the Kashmir Economic Alliance Chairman Muhammad Yasin Khan on Saturday alleged that the “pathetic condition of the only road link to outside world has become a means of taking Kashmir and its people hostage.”

In a statement issued here, he said over seven million souls living in Kashmir have left at the mercy of landslides disrupting the highway connectivity only because alternative links to Kashmir including need to make Mughal Road an all-seasons connectivity have not been explored even after 70 years.

Khan—who also heads Kashmir Traders and Manufacturers Federation said while the rest of the world is getting benefitted through advancement of technology, the Srinagar Jammu highway has taken a reverse gear.

“In the last three months, the highway remained closed for over three dozen times which is something alarming and this badly affected normal life and economic activities in the region,” Khan said. He said not any bad weather but the reportedly faulty execution of the highway widening between Banihal and Ramban was a main reason of the frequent highway blockade. He said the travel down the highway has become a horrific experience as every traveler has a treat to his or her life. “In the last three months, not a single vehicle may have traversed the highway undamaged, while the escape of passengers from landslides and shooting stones is not less than a miracle,” he said.

He said the while the common people were suffering unheard, the transportation of the goods has equally affected lives of common people.

“Apples that were being transported outside the valley have been rotting due to frequent blockade while same holds true for import of perishable commodities like fruits and vegetables, and even livestock that die in bulk before entering Kashmir and as a result business community is suffering huge losses running into crores,” Khan said.

He said given the fact that the highway widening and traffic regulation has to be maintained by multiple agencies including Beacon, Traffic Police, Div Comms of Kashmir and Jammu and others, ideally Governor should have asked the Chief Secretary to personally look into the matter and evolve a proper mechanism in coordination with the stake holders.

“But even as Kashmir has been facing crises including shortage of essentials including fuel and cooking gas, the government is unmoved,” Khan said.

“What we have learnt is that perishable items and fuel is made to halt and construction material is being transported on priority.”

Maintaining that silence of the Raj Bhavan on this issue of critical importance has only added to public woes, he appealed New Delhi and Governor SP Malik to look into the matter.

Spokesperson Farhan Kitab said, “The alternative connectives including Mughal Road and road link to Chenab Valley should be explored at an earliest provided the lives of people of Kashmir carry any importance for those at the helm.”

