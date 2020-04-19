Admin adopts multi-pronged strategy to contain COVID-19 in Kupwara

April 19, 2020 00:00:00 | RK News

District Administration, Kupwara headed by Deputy Commissioner, Anshul Garg has adopted a multi-pronged strategy to contain the spread of COVID-19 in the district. The lockdown which was imposed on March 22, 2020, is strictly being implemented across the district and till date 85 FIRs have been lodged against those who violated prohibitory orders.

Besides, various shops were also sealed in different areas, for violating the prohibitory orders. The people were made aware of the advisories issued by Government from time to time regarding precautionary measures and social distancing. The awareness was generated through different mediums of communication including an announcement on loudspeakers in rural as well as urban areas of the district by concerned departments in coordination with Information Department, Kupwara.

On the other hand, District Administration made all possible efforts to facilitate the people in general and the needy in particular.

PDS Ration has been distributed in advance to all households for April and May. Besides, 90,000 home deliveries of groceries, LPG and medicines have been completed in the district, till date.

As many as 1571 migrant labourers from other states stranded in the district are being facilitated at 31 locations with dry ration and other essential commodities through the designated Nodal Officer.

Besides, 75000 reusable cotton masks have been produced locally through Self Help Groups and Skill Development Centres and distributed among the people.

The population of 38870 souls, living in 7 Red Zones of the district are being provided ration and groceries, twice a week, on Saturday and Sunday while LPG on every Wednesday and Mobile ATM facility every day. The fumigation and sanitization is a continuous affair and is being carried on a daily basis while masks have been provided to all inhabitants in these red zones.

To facilitate the frontline warriors including doctors and nurses, District Administration has provided proper accommodation to medical staff for which 7 Guest Houses and 2 Hotels have been put at the disposal of Chief Medical Officer.

Social activist and Sarpanch, Haril Langate, Rayees Ahmad Mir, has appreciated the Deputy Commissioner for his gesture toward the frontline warriors and the residents of Mawer Block have also lauded the District Administration for ensuring essential supplies in the area, during these trying times.