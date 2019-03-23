ADM inquiring Rizwan's custodial death initiates action

March 23, 2019 | Agencies

The Additional District Magistrate (ADM), appointed to probe the custodial death of a principal of a local private school at Awantipora in Pulwama, has initiated proceedings, official sources said on Saturday.

Rizwan Asad Pandit died on March 19 in custody after his arrest by Special Operation Group (SOG) of Jammu and Kashmir from his Awantipora house during the intervening night of March 16 and 17.

However, the death evoked massive protests and condemnation by the leaders of mainstream and separatist organisations, including two former chief ministers Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti besides Communist Party of India (M). They demanded time-bound inquiry into the custodial death and stern action against those involved.

[UNI, Representational Pic]