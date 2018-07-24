ADM Handwara appointed Inquiry Officer

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, July 23:
The District Magistrate Kupwara has appointed Additional District Magistrate Handwara, Muzaffar Ahmad Pir) as inquiry officer to inquire into the death of a youth Khalid Gaffar Malik, son of Abdul Gaffar Malik of Trehgam Kupwara, who was killed by army men.
An official spokesman said the inquiry officer has urged upon all persons who have knowledge about the incident and are desirous to depose and record their statements to appear before him at headquarter DC Office Kupwara from July 25 to August 2, during office hours.
Khalid was shot dead by army during clashes in Trehgam area of border district of Kupwara on July 11.