ADM asks for immediate removal of unauthorized barricading, check posts in Leh

July 07, 2019 |

Additional District Magistrate (ADM), Leh Sachin Kumar Vaishya today issued a conditional order to President, All Ladakh Taxi Union Cooperative (ALTUC) for immediate removal of unauthorized barricading and check posts in the district.

He issued the order based on the complaint received by the DC Office Leh regarding unauthorized installation of barricading (s) and Check post which are being used for unauthorized checking of vehicles by President ALTUC.

The order issued, directs the concerned that action shall be completed within 7 days from the date of promulgation of the order.

He further informed that no official permission has been granted to All Ladakh Taxi Union Cooperative for installing barricades and Check posts. These practices have further resulted into chaos among the travellers and causing obstruction on the national highway, resulting in safety hazards.