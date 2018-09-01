Adjournment of Art 35-A case big jolt to antagonists of law: HCBA

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Aug 31:
Jammu and Kashmir High Court Bar Association (JKHCBA) Srinagar on Friday said that the adjournment of Article 35-A case by the Supreme Court was a big jolt to the antagonists of the constitution.
General Secretary JKHCBA Srinagar, Advocate G N Shaheen said that the three judge bench headed by the Chief Justice of Supreme Court Justice Deepak Mishra after heated arguments on both sides adjourned the PIL against Art 35-A and 370 to 2nd week of January 2019.
“It was a big jolt to the antagonists of Art 35-A and 370, defining the special constitutional status of the Jammu and Kashmir state,” Advocate Shaheen said.
“The observation of Chief Justice of India Justice Deepak Mishra seems a dawning realization of the Indian judiciary not to disturb the constitutional order,” he said, adding that the court while hearing the arguments observed that constitutional application order of 1954 commonly defined as Article 35-A is a presidential promulgation introduced 60 years back and the matter cannot be ipso facto referred to larger bench.