Adityanath polarizing JK to strengthen BJP in UP: MLA Rasheed

‘If KPs claim to be in exile, how come they participate in ULB polls’
Srinagar:
AIP President, Engineer Shiekh Abdul Rasheed on Tuesday accused Yogi Adityanath of “polarizing” Kashmir situation to strengthen his vote bank in UP.
Reacting sharply to UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s claim that Hindus and Sikhs were safe in Kashmir in Maharaja’s rule and afterwards they have been facing threats to their survival, Rasheed alleged Adityanath of paying “petty politics.”
“While India claims to be largest democracy in the world, it is laughable that Yogi is not only praising an autocratic ruler who committed huge atrocities on Muslims but is distorting the facts,” he said. “Of course Hindus were not only safe but a dominant community in the entire state only for the reason that Maharaja was from the minority community and had suppressed the voice of 80 per cent Muslims in entire state.”
He claimed that Jammu province then used to be a Muslim dominated province and in 1947 with the consent of Maharaja around five lakh. “Muslims were butchered and lakhs were forced to migrate to Pakistan, thus the demography of the Jammu region was changed. History has already announced its verdict who is communal and Yogi Adityanath has just lied and lowered his stature by trying to put a reverse blame on Muslims.”
Rasheed stated that Kashmiris Pandits “migrated of their own will and not only they but thousands of Muslims families from Chinab valley, Pir Panchal region and Kashmir too migrated from their places after 1989.” “While Kashmiri Pandit families were given not only packages, relief and other huge facilities in the entire India, the Muslim migrants are still begging door to door at various places,” he said. “No one speaks even a word over the fate of hundreds of families who were forced by security agencies to migrate to other side of LoC in 1989, only because they are Muslims.”
While taking a dig at those crying about sufferings of Kashmiri Pandits, Rasheed asked them to explain “if Pandits are in exile, how they have been managing to participate in the ongoing local body elections.” “If Pandits believe situation un-conducive for their return how is it conducive for them to participate in ongoing elections,” he said. Rasheed asked Yogi Adityanath to contact Sikhs of Chati Singhpora and know their views about the massacre that took place there when US President bill Clinton visited India.