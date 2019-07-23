Adil cycles non-stop from Srinagar to Leh

July 23, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

420km high-altitude cycling expedition is a record: JKCA

Adil Teli, a 21 year old cyclist from Narbal, became the first Kashmiri to complete a non-stop cycling tour from Srinagar to Ladakh covering 420 kms high-altitude distance.

According to J&K Cycling Association Adil started his cycling expedition on 21 July 2019 at Srinagar.

Joint Secretary Jammu and Kashmir Cycling Association (JKCA) Mustaq Ahmad flagged off Adil’s cycling adventure at 6.35 am at Winterfell Café and reached Leh on 22 July morning.

“He has set a new milestone for travellers and voyageurs from Kashmir. His journey began at 6.35 am from the winterfell cafe on the 21st of July and reached his destination in Ladakh at 9:02 am on the 22 July,” said Mushtaq.

Winterfell Café and JKCA supported Adil’s cycling event.

Adil said this one of the biggest milestones of my cycling career. There are still miles to go for more records.

Kamran Nisar, founder at Winterfell Café, said they are always excited to support travellers.

“Adil is special because of his grit at such a young age! We were honoured to aid his journey and we hope cycling catches on as a sport to look forward to in the Valley in future,” he said.

Saleem Ahmad, Secretary JKCA at Budgam, and Mohammad Nafi, a senior cyclist from Srinagar, accompanied Adil in the expedition as observers.





