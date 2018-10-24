About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Adidas India, Real Kashmir announce partnership

Published at October 24, 2018


Rising Kashmir News

New Delhi, October 22:

Adidas India Tuesday announced its official partnership with Real Kashmir Football Club (RKFC), the first football team from the valley to qualify for the country’s top tier I-League. Beginning with the 2018-2019 season, Adidas will become the official kit partner for the club.

Leading the way as partners beyond kit sponsorship, Adidas India aims at redefining the ‘Real’ Kashmir through the lens of sports and becoming the proponent of changing lives in Kashmir through football.

Real Kashmir FC has been rewriting the story of the valley by aspiring to bring positive change to the state. The club earned a promotion to the 2018-19 I-League in only two years of its inception, with a victory over Hindustan FC in 2017-18 I-League 2nd Division. Furthermore, the club has a progressive vision and is the only club in the state to have a first team and a robust academy setup that includes Under 19, 15, 13, 9 teams.

 

