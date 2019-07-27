Adhere to quality specification, timely completion of dev projects: Div Com to official

July 27, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Divisional Commissioner, Sanjeev Verma, on Friday emphasized on adherence to quality specification and timely completion of the projects.

As per an official, Verma said this as he took a review meeting on progress of Jammu-Akhnoor Highway Project and Independence Day preparedness.

It was informed in the meeting that Jammu-Akhnoor National Highway project has two phases. In first phase, 5.2 kilometre long Flyover project starting from canal head to Muthi will be constructed at an estimated cost of Rs. 273 crore and will be completed by Feb 2021. Similarly, in second phase, a four-lane highway will be constructed from Muthi to Akhnoor at an estimated cost of Rs. 194 crore by July 2021.

It was informed by the liaison officers from NHIDCL that around 90% of land adjoining four-lane project has been cleared and handed over to them and efforts underway towards smooth execution of the project.

Felling of trees along the four-lane highway was also discussed in the meeting. The concerned officers informed that out of 1539 trees only 375 are left which will be cut off soon.

Issues related to pending structures, land possession, compensations, shifting of towers and other allied matters were also discussed in the meeting.

Emphasizing on adherence to quality specification and timely completion of the projects, Div Comm directed the concerned departments to work in synergy and ensure regular monitoring of the works. He also called for maintaining inter-department coordination which is vital for expediting the pace of development works.

Later, Div Com chaired a meeting of officers of different departments to review arrangements for celebration of forthcoming Independence Day.

While reviewing the arrangements, the Div Com directed the officers to ensure that all necessary arrangements are put in place well in time for the national event. He reviewed arrangements of security, seating plan, installation of PAS, barricading, power, drinking water, invitation of guests, refreshment to school children, transport, parking, cultural activities, ambulances, Fire tender services, electricity, march past and other necessary arrangements of all district of Jammu Division.

He also instructed the concerned departments to ensure maintenance of venues, cleanliness, security, traffic management and proper parking facilities for all visitors.

Deputy Commissioner Jammu Ramesh Kumar, Deputy Commissioner Samba Sushma Chouhan, SSP Jammu, Tejinder Singh besides other senior officers of the concerned departments were present in the meeting, the official added.