Adhere to J&K RTI Act in letter and spirit: HC directs Govt

Syed RukayaSrinagar:
With regard to the Jammu and Kashmir Right to Information Act, 2009—the High Court has directed government to strictly adhere to the mandate of the Act, in letter and spirit particularly Section 4 of the Act.
The Court disposed of Public Interest Litigation (PIL) while observing that no useful purpose can be achieved by keeping the litigation pending before the Court.
The division bench of Justice Ali Mohammad Magrey and Justice Sanjeev Kumar said that if the petitioner movement is unsatisfied with any action on the part of the respondents, or any of the government departments, “the petitioner movement shall be at liberty to approach the appropriate forum for seeking redressal of their grievances.”
The petitioner through its counsel, Advocate Shafqat Nazir, submitted before the Court that Section 4 of the J&K Right to Information Act, 2009, as enacted by the State legislature, made it obligatory and compulsory for all the public authorities operating in the J&K to make a suo-moto/ pro-active disclosure of all the permissible information available with them within a period of 120 days from the date of commencement of the Act.
The petitioner counsel further submits that the Act came into force on 20th of March, 2009, meaning thereby that by July 19th, 2009, the public authorities in J&K were expected to comply with the said provision of law.
“However, to the utter dismay of the petitioner organization, in particular, and the public at large, in general, almost all the public authorities operating under the administrative control of the respondents have miserably failed to satisfy the requirements of the law,” he said.
Additional Advocate General MA Chashoo, representing the respondents submitted that there shall be no difficulty for the respondents to adhere to the instructions/ directions contained in the J&K Right to Information Act, 2009.
Earlier the PIL was filed seeking that the respondents be directed to file their response and finally make suo-moto and pro-active disclosure of all available permissible information through official websites and other modes prescribed under law.
The petitioners had also prayed that the respondents be directed to finalize a working plan for creating awareness about RTI law within the meaning of Section 23.