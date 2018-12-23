ADGP take stock of SDRF activities

Jammu, December 22:
Additional Director General of Police Home Guards, CD and SDRF, Munir Ahmed Khan, today conducted a detailed meeting with Area Commandants Home Guards and Deputy Controllers Civil Defence of Jammu Province here.
The meeting was attended by DIG HG/CD/ Director Home Guards Jammu Vikas Gupta, Commandant SDRF 2nd. Bn. Jammu Rashmi Wazir, Commandant SDRF 1st Bn. Srinagar Bashir Ahmed, Deputy Controllers of Civil Defence Jammu Division, Assistant Commandants of Home Guards Jammu Division and other officers of SDRF.
The meeting was briefed about the activities of Home guards / Civil Defence volunteers who were enrolled and trained in large number and along with district SDRF units participated in many rescue operations pertaining to accident victims, cross-border firing victims, highway accidents and militancy victims.
During the meeting, a presentation in connection with launching a new enrolment of Student Police Cadets ( SPC) scheme in all districts was made.
On the occasion, ADGP conveyed the limitations in terms of training and rescue equipment, mobility of transport, living office accommodation etc. and assured that he will ensure necessary steps are taken to overcome them.
ADGP complimented the officers for their good work and urged them to work in mission mode and work for enhancing the training and rescue capabilities.