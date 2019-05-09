ADGP Armed J&K felicitates J&K Police football team

May 09, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

ADGP Armed J&K S.J.M Jillani-IPS felicitated J&K Police Central Football team and its coaches during a function held in the lawn of APHQ J&K Srinagar today.

ADGP Armed interacted with the J&K Police Central Football team comprising 22 players, 1 fitness trainer and 2 coaches present during the felicitation function.

He congratulated the team for securing second position in the 26th State Football Championship organised by the J&K Football Association in which 24 teams of various districts of state participated. The J&K Police Football team played against the DFA Srinagar and Real Kashmir FC and both the matches ended in a draw with 1-1. JKP team was coached by Sub-Inspector Riyaz Ahmad Wani Head Coach J&K Police Central Football team. The Championship concluded at Srinagar on 5th May, 2019.

Dushyant Sharma-SSP (Staff Officer Sports APHQ), Zahid Ahmad (DySP Sports APHQ), Mushtaq Ahmad Wani (DySP Pers. APHQ) and Sajad Hussain Inspector I/C J&K Police Central Sports Team) were also present on the occasion. J&K Police Football team established in the year 1985 has so far remained winner in 9 State level Championships and Runners-up in 7 State level Championships.