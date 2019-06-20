ADG NCC Directorate J&K meets Governor

June 20, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Major General Naveen Kumar Airy, ADG, NCC Directorate J&K, met Governor Satya Pal Malik at the Raj Bhavan here today.

ADG, NCC informed Governor about the NCC’s ongoing activities in the State.

Governor lauded the role being played by the NCC in grooming youth to their full potential. He stressed the importance of all out efforts being made to attract youth towards enrolling themselves in this excellent organisation and pursue their dream of joining the Defence Forces.