Adequate steps taken for hassle-free conduct of ULB polls: DEO Kupwara

Kupwara, October 06:
All the arrangements have been made to ensure free, fair, transparent, smooth and peaceful Urban Local Body elections in Kupwara district commencing from October 8.
This was stated by District Election Officer Kupwara, Khalid Jahangir while briefing media persons here today.
The DEO said that adequate arrangements of security, transport, post-poll plan etc have been made for both phases to be held in Kupwara on October 08 and Handwara on October 10 in Municipal Wards of Langate respectively.
He appealed the people to participate in the democratic process with enthusiasm. He said that the voters have the right to elect representatives of their choice based on informed decisions to get their basic issues resolved and also to rightfully claim their partnership in the overall developmental process.