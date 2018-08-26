Adequate security for panchayat, ULB polls: DGP

Javid AhmadSrinagar, Aug 25:
Director General of Police, Shesh Paul Vaid Saturday said adequate security arrangements would be put in place for the upcoming panchayat and Urban Local Bodies (ULB) polls in the state.
“There will be adequate security. It is in everyone’s favour that panchayat and ULB elections are held,” Vaid told reporters on sidelines of a passing-out-cum attestation parade of 5th BRTC batch at Commando Training Centre, Lethpora Pulwama.
He said elections are a good opportunity for all.
Quoting Advisor to Governor, B B Vyas’s speech, Vaid said the state was suffering heavy losses in every financial commission.
“This money will come if the local body polls are held. The persons, who emerge victorious in these elections, will spend this money to generate employment and development. It is good for everyone,” the DGP said.
Asked whether there was a security concern after killing of three policemen and a BJP activist in Pulwama, the police chief said police was dealing with this situation since 1990.
“Attempts are being made from our neighbouring country to disturb peace in J&K,” he said.
On Eid, suspected militants killed three policemen and a BJP worker Shabir Ahmad Bhat in south Kashmir.
Bhat was the first political activist killed by suspected militants after the government announced municipal and Panchayat elections in the state last week.
Following Bhat’s killing, many political workers moved temporarily to Srinagar from south Kashmir while some have reportedly offered resignations.
DPG, however, said the situation in south Kashmir was better.
“Compared to 2016, the situation is very better,” he said.
Vaid said 1660 policemen have been killed in militancy violence in the State. “It is because of sacrifices of police that people are able to live with peace and everyone from the state and country must acknowledge this,” he told reporters.
Meanwhile, around 790 police trainees passed out the parade and became constables.
Vaid said they have been given high standard training.
“J&K police is dealing with militancy and law order. Keeping in view both these aspects, the pass-outs have been given training in the investigation which is our main work. They have been given training about all these three areas,” he said.
