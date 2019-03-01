Adequate arrangements made for Mahashivratri festival: Shah

Rising Kashmir NewsJAMMU, FEBRUARY 28:
Commissioner Secretary Relief, Rehabilitation & Reconstruction and Disaster Management, Khurshed Ahmad Shah Thursday said that government has made adequate arrangements with regard to essential commodities, provision of drinking water and uninterrupted power supply on Mahashivratri (Herath) being celebrated from 2nd to 5th of March, 2019.
As per an official, the Commissioner was interacting with the delegation of Kashmiri Pandit members who met him here.
The delegation headed by its Convener, Kiran Wattal apprised Commissioner Secretary about the problems and requirements of the Kashmiri Pandit community on the eve of Mahashivratri festival.
The delegation sought advance release of employees salary, pension and cash assistance for Relief beneficiaries, besides special leave in favour of employees working in Kashmir valley including those employed under PM Package. They also called for making provision of adequate water supply, eatables and civic amenities at camp and non-camp areas including Jagti Township.
The Commissioner Secretary assured that all possible arrangements with regard to provision of adequate quality of walnuts, vegetable, groceries, fish and other related facilities will be made at all localities on the occasion of Maha Shivratri festival. He said that arrangements in this regard have already been reviewed with the concerned departments.
"Availability of Essential commodities besides adequate provision of drinking water and uninterrupted power supply during the Herath day will be ensured" he told the delegation.
He said directions have been issued to Relief Commissioner to coordinate with the designated nodal agency constituted for the purpose and inform the community about the facilities being provided in advance.