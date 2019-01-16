Address livelihood concerns of people: CPI (M)

Demands stopping of indiscriminate arrests, harassment of youth in Kashmir
Rising Kashmir NewsJammu January 15:
CPI (M) Regional Committee, Jammu on Tuesday urged the government to address livelihood concerns of people in the state and also called for stoppage of “indiscriminate arrests and harassment of youth” in Kashmir.
As per a statement, it was said during a one-day meeting held under the chairmanship of Om Prakash Sharma, senior leader of the party, in which members from across the Jammu region participated.
During the day-long deliberations the political situation in Jammu and Kashmir and various problems pertaining to different sections of population were discussed threadbare, the statement read.
While addressing the meeting, Ghulam Nabi Malik, State Secretary expressed serious concern over the “irresponsive” attitude of the administration towards the livelihood issues of the common people.
He also expressed concern over lack of basic amenities to the people in this chilling and harsh winter and asked the government to take immediate measures for improving the power scenario and ensuring availability of daily needs.
“The prevailing unscheduled power cuts have pushed people to wall and in the freezing temperature the people have been deprived of ration, sugar and kerosene oil. Complaints of erratic power cuts galore and the government often attribute tough curtailment schedule to the reckless usage of electricity by people which is nothing but a mere excuse. There is immediate need for effective measures to bridge the gap between availability and consumption of electricity, and set up a dependable power delivery system in the State,” he added.
He deplored the alleged excessive use of force on protestors in Shopian, indiscriminate arrests of youth, detentions under PSA and shifting of prisoners to outside Kashmir jails.
“It demanded immediate intervention from the Governor to direct the concerned to desist from using excessive force, indiscriminate arrests and harassment.”
Malik said that the government is paying a meagre compensation to the farmers for their land acquired for ring roads in Budgam-Srinagar, Jammu and other developmental projects. “The authorities must pay suitable compensation to those whose land has been or is to be acquired. Land holding is the only sources of income for farmers. The compensation is being provided as per Land Acquisition Act 1934. Since Parliament has passed Land Acquisition Act in 2013, the compensation must be provided as per the said Act.”
He said that Basmati and Mushke Budji crops are grown by the farmers here. “But due to lack of marketing facility, they are compelled to sell their produce at low prices. Government should provide minimum support price as per the recommendations of M.S Swaminathan commission.”