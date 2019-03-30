Address Kashmir issue before it explodes: Hami

March 30, 2019 | Javid Sofi

Government of India can't quill a religious organization by putting people affiliated with it behind bars, chairman Carvan-e-Islami, Maulana Ghulam Rasool Hami said on Friday.

Talking to reporters after leading congregational prayers at central Masjid here in South Kashmir's Pulwama district, he castigated government of India for banning Jamiate Islamia Kashmir and launching an arrest spree against its members.

"We condemn the ban and believe that banning an organization or subjugating a voice can't help unless Kashmir issue is not addressed in its real perspective," he said, adding that Kashmir is an issue between India, Pakistan and people of Kashmir.

"Kashmir is a protracted issue. It is like a valcano and if it is left un addressed it can explode any time and engulf not only south Asia but the whole world" he said, adding that it becomes essential to address this issue and the only way to resolve it is through talks between all parties concerned.

Earlier the cleric while delivering a sermon on Friday at central Masjid Pulwama asked people to raise against drug addiction and moral degradation.

He impressed up on members of the society to start a campaign against drug addiction and moral degradation in South Kashmir. He also asked Mirwaiz central Masjid Pulwama and chairman Auqaf committee to play their part in curbing various social evils.