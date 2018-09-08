About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Address genuine grievances of teachers: Jan to Guv

Published at September 08, 2018


Rising Kashmir News

Jammu:

Appealing Jammu and Kashmir Governor to intervene in ongoing agitation of Teachers, National Conference leader Ajaz Jan on Friday underlined the need to redress the genuine demands of teacher fraternity and said that teachers hitting road is not a good sign.

In a statement, Youth NC Provincial President Jammu, Ajaz Jan said that teachers are backbone of society and a good teaching fraternity is must for a strong society as education itself forms backbone of society.

He highlighted the ongoing agitation of Teachers across state and asked concerned Advisor (G) to intervene in the whole matter and to pacify the protest.

Jan also termed the demands of protesting teachers as genuine.

 

 

 

