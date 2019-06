Addl Secy Home meets Governor

June 08, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Additional Secretary Home, GoI, Gyanesh Kumar, accompanied by senior Intelligence Officer, met Governor Satya Pal Malik at the Raj Bhavan here Friday.

Kumar briefed Governor about extensive meetings they had with the State Police, Intelligence agencies and the officers of the government regarding the fool proof arrangements being made for the smooth conduct of Amarnath yatra including enroute facilities for the yatris and security issues thereof.

They also informed Governor about the aerial reconnaissance undertaken by them of both the Pahalgam and Baltal yatra routes and their observations regarding the yatra arrangements during reconnaissance.