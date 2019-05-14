Addl Dir Judicial academy interacts with CUK students

May 14, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Additional Director, Judicial Academy Bhopal, Prof. D P Verma Monday interacted with the senior students, scholars and faculty members of the School of Legal Studies, Central University of Kashmir, (CUK) at varsity’s Nowgam-I academic campus.

Prof. Verma spoke on various important aspects of the jurisprudence and the intervention of the modern technology, in the presence of Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Mehraj ud Din Mir. The interaction was followed by a series of questions from the students and scholars.

Earlier, the speaker was introduced by Coordinator, Department of Law, Gulafroz and Assistant Professor, Dr. Anil Kumar.

Dr. Sheikh Shoukat Hussain also attended the discussion.