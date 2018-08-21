Additional security deployment on Eid

But release of political prisoners unlikely
Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Aug 20:
The state government has directed authorities across the State to take all necessary security and other measures to ensure a peaceful Eid-ul-Adha congregations and prayers.
A top official of the government, wishing not to be named, said Police and district administration in all the districts have been asked to make sure that security and other arrangements are well in place.
“DCs, SSPs have also been directed to monitor the situation very closely to avoid law and order problem,” he said.
Sources said it had also been decided to make additional deployment of the government forces in sensitive places on Eid and before it.
“This is being done to avoid recurrence and to keep proper vigil on the situation,” he said.
Police said they were committed to ensure “peaceful” Eid.
“We don't want law and order problem should emerge on the Eid. We are fully prepared that no untoward incident happens on Eid and want safety and security of the people. People should celebrate this festival without any problem,” a senior police official said. “Security forces including Police, CRPF, have been asked to take extra vigil on the Eid. Officials dealing with law and order problem have also been told to be available at their respective districts and not to leave without the permission of designated authorities.”
A top Police official here in the police headquarter said adequate security arrangements would be made across the State to avoid any law and order situation.
“The activities of all those youth who had been arrested, released on the charges of stone pelting in the past are being properly monitored,” the police official said. “There will be additional deployment of security forces in various place in Srinagar, Sopore, Tral, Pulwama, Anantnag, Kulgam and other places that witness frequent protests.”
Meanwhile sources said the government was unlikely to release political prisoners before the Eid.
A senior police official said Police was yet to take any decision over releasing of any political prisoners.
“Moreover it was outside the domain of police to release any prisoner on its own. No such decision has been taken since we have to adhere to the court orders before releasing any prisoner,” he said.