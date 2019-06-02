Additional posts approved for MCH Reasi

The SAC which met on Wednesday under the chairmanship of Governor Satya Pal Malik has approved creation of 31 posts of different categories for the Mother & Childcare Hospital (MCH), Reasi.
MCH, Reasi came into existence in 2015. As the centre has been witnessing huge rush of patients from various areas, particularly from the villages, there was a pressing requirement of strengthening it further in terms of manpower.
SAC has approved creation of 31 posts which includes 09 Doctors and 22 Para-Medics. With the creation of these posts, MCH, Reasi would be better equipped to offer efficient and effective patient care services.
The Health & Medical Education Department has been asked to examine the feasibility of establishment of Mother and Child Care/ Maternity Hospitals in the districts where such facilities are not available.
