Additional posts approved for MCH Reasi

June 02, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

The SAC which met on Wednesday under the chairmanship of Governor Satya Pal Malik has approved creation of 31 posts of different categories for the Mother & Childcare Hospital (MCH), Reasi.

MCH, Reasi came into existence in 2015. As the centre has been witnessing huge rush of patients from various areas, particularly from the villages, there was a pressing requirement of strengthening it further in terms of manpower.

SAC has approved creation of 31 posts which includes 09 Doctors and 22 Para-Medics. With the creation of these posts, MCH, Reasi would be better equipped to offer efficient and effective patient care services.

The Health & Medical Education Department has been asked to examine the feasibility of establishment of Mother and Child Care/ Maternity Hospitals in the districts where such facilities are not available.