Additional one-month salary for employees on poll duty: Govt

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar
The Jammu and Kashmir Government has decided to release an additional salary of one month for those employees who will participate in upcoming Urban Local Bodies and Panchayat poll duties.
They have also decided to increase the pay of Special Police Officers (SPOs)
This was stated by Chief Secretary B V R Subrahmanyam during the press conference at Banquet Hall here.
He said the employees who will perform poll duty will get an additional one month salary.
Adequate security will be provided to all those candidates who will contest the upcoming polls, the Chief Secretary said.
He said that 300 hotel rooms have been booked in Srinagar for candidates and similar arrangements made in south and north Kashmir.
The government has already announced the holding of Urban Local Bodies (ULB) and Panchayat elections in the state. The ULB polls will be held in four phases on dates: 08, 10, 13, 16 October while Panchayat polls will be held in eight phases on dates: 17, 20, 24, 27, 29 November and 01, 04, 08 and 11 December.
According to official figures, 1697291 people are eligible to vote in 1145 municipal wards across the state. In Panchayat elections, 5812429 people can cast their vote in 4490 Panchayat Halqas.