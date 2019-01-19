‘Additional EVM’s to be deployed at district headquarter’

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Jan 18 (KNS):
Jammu and Kashmir Chief Electoral Officer Shailendra Kumar on Friday discussed the cooperation from political parties in the deployment of Additional Electronic Voting Machines (EVM’s) deployment at district headquarters and operationalization of voter helpline numbers from January 25.
Talking to a local news gathering agency, Kashmir News Service (KNS), Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Shailendra Kumar said, “The deployment of additional Electronic Voting Machines (EVM’s) at district headquarters was discussed with political parties on Friday during a meeting with them. As per Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) political parties have to make available their booth level assistants in the strong rooms at district headquarters. As otherwise they raise objections later.”
Saying that voter helpline numbers will start operating in the districts, the CEO said, “Voter helpline numbers will start effectively working on a common number 1950 at all district headquarters from January 25.” (KNS)