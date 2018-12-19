Additional CAPF companies likely to stay in Kashmir till LA polls

Javid AhmadSrinagar, Dec 18:
The additional companies of Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) which were brought to Kashmir for Urban Local Bodies (ULB) polls and panchayat polls duty are likely to be retained for the upcoming assembly polls in Jammu Kashmir.
Even as the civic and panchayat polls concluded peacefully in the State, the additional 400 CAPF companies are still stationed in Kashmir.
Although, the decision is yet to be taken whether or not to send the additional forces back to their respective states, sources said some of the government forces’ companies are likely to be retained for the upcoming assembly polls in the State.
“The additional CAPF companies that were brought to Kashmir are still stationed here. No instructions have been received yet, but there is a possibility that some of the CAPF companies may go back and some may be retained,” said a senior officer in the security grid.
He said the decision on retaining the required CAPF companies would be a joint one taken by the J&K Police, paramilitary CRPF and other agencies.
“Whatever the requirement, it could be retained but no decision has been taken on it,” the officer said.
At least 213 companies of CAPF, which were brought for Amarnath yatra duty, were retained by the government for the security of ULB polls and Panchayat polls.
The number of additional CAPF companies rose to 400 as more government forces were called after threats from militants to the civic and panchayat poll contestants in the State.
This was in addition to the forces engaged in anti-militancy operations and law and order duties in the Valley.
CAPF includes paramilitary CRPF, BSF, SSB and IRBP with each company consisting of 90 to 100 forces personnel.
Inspector General of CRPF, Ravideep Sahi told Rising Kashmir that they would request for required quantum of forces for the upcoming polls after reviewing the situation.
“We will examine the requirement, and whatever quantum of forces required we will request for that,” Sahi said.
The assembly polls are to be held within the period of six months since the assembly was dissolved by Governor Satya Pal Mailk on November 21 after Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) staked claim to form a government with the support from National Conference and Congress.
Reports said the Election Commission, which has to conduct assembly polls in the State before May 21 next year was likely to club assembly polls with the general elections as the tenure of Lok Sabha also ends in May 2019.