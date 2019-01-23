Additional 100 MWs electricity brings no relief from power cuts

It’s meant to address interruptions in power supply: PDD
Junaid KathjuSrinagar, Dec 22:
The additional purchase of 100 MWs of electricity by Power Development Department (PDD) has made no impact on the ground as there has been no respite from the scheduled power cuts across the Valley.
On January 19, on the directions of the Advisor to Governor, Kewal Kumar Sharma, the PDD purchased additional 100 MWs of electricity.
The step was taken to supplement the power supply in the Valley and address the interruptions in the supply.
However, in most parts of Kashmir including Srinagar, people continue to complain of irregular power cuts and accuse the PDD of not following the power curtailment schedule.
The residents of several areas complained of prolonged and unscheduled power cuts.
Residents of Pantha Chowk, Zewan and adjoining areas complained that PDD is not following its power curtailment schedule.
They said they recently read in newspapers about state government purchasing 100 additional MWs of electricity. “Where has that power gone? Why is PDD not following its curtailment schedule and resorting to pesky and long power cuts,” they said.
Shoib Hamid, a local of Jawhar Nagar area, said PDD is charging bills from the consumers but electricity plays truant.
On November 20 last year, PDD had issued a power curtailment schedule ranging from six to 16 hours daily power cuts for different areas.
The Valley faces a peak deficit of 1000 MWs of electricity during winter months.
According to PDD, the peak requirement jumps to 2300 MWs in winter as only 1300 MWs of electricity is available for distribution.
PDD chief Engineer Hashmat Qazi said the purpose of purchasing additional100 MWs of electricity was to remove the interruptions in the current power cut schedules rather than making any amendments to it.
“We were facing difficulties in certain areas to maintain the current power schedule, so based on that requirement PDD has bought additional power to maintain the schedule,” he said.
The tall claims of PDD to commission Alisteng grid station on December 31 to overcome the power deficit in the Valley has also felt short as the project has missed yet another deadline.
The project is now likely to be completed at the end of February.
The PDD is hopeful that by end of March, Delina power grid station would also be made functional.
The Alistang transmission line would generate 320 MVA of electricity while Delina power grid would have the capacity to generate 160 MVA of electricity.