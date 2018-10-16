Addiction, mental disorders

In the hospitals across Kashmir, about 50,000 mental disorder cases have been registered in just six months. According to a report published in this newspaper in the month of March about 1.8 lakh mental disorder cases were registered in three previous years. Another report published on Monday also revealed how drug addiction cases are linked with mental disorders. As per doctors, use of drugs and substances increases the risk factor of mental illnesses. If drug addiction cases mount in the state, there will be more mental illness patients that would need the treatment in the hospitals. That is one side of the coin, the other side of the coin is no better. In every month and almost every week we hear news about peddlers and people invloved in different narcotics cases. Besides narcotics, there are also apprehensions over self-medication and abuse of prescription drugs. The twin problems are also related. People have been buying prescription drugs including those that contain sedatives without producing prescriptions. This has encouraged the retailers to sell prescription drugs to anyone, at times even young boys and without any prescription. Mental illnesses have also been correlated with incidents of trauma related to conflict and violence. Against this backdrop to treat the mental illness patients the state needs both policy measures as well as apropriate infrastructure. The government can salvage the stuation by acting tough on the retailers selling drugs that have been identified as being abused. The sellers are bound to follow rules. Drugs and medicines are provided with essential information about their use and the onus lies on the drug and food control organisation to check if information is not missing or misleading. However, when medicine is sold with least regard to inform the buyers, the abuse is inevitable. Lack of responsibility by retailers is largely responsible for prescription drugs abuse. At the same time the government must strengthen the institiutions were mental ilnesses in general and drug addiction patients in particular are treated. Over the years there has been no improvment while dealing with mental ilness cases. Main reason for it is that no speciality insitution where patients suffering from disorders or addiction could be treated has been set up. At district level, barring few, there are no services avialble to the patients. That needs to be changed.