Addiction called PUBG

Dr. Eshrat Ara
Here when I am writing about the problems in the boys, I am not saying that girls don’t have problems. Girls have problems too, as serious, as difficult and as consequential as the boys’ issues. But the problems that the girls face are different from the boys. The girls’ problems are no less important. Just different because gender matters. So this article is about boys.
Boy world is a strange place. Many boys and young men are wrestling with drives and motivations that a lot of parents, especially mothers don’t understand. Fathers may understand these motivations, but fathers are sometimes disdainful of the egocentricity and unreality that characterize the inner life of many teen, and preteen boys. Daddays and Pappas may not want to be reminded that they were something like themselves, once upon a time, a long time ago.
This is not to make some grand statement about all boys. This is to focus on those boys who seem to be unmotivated to do their best.
Two generations ago, boys were more likely to be highly driven overachievers than girls were. Today the reverse is true. According to experts, DNA can’t change that much in two generations, not even in ten. It is the society which has changed.
These boys, who seem to be unmotivated to succeed at school, may actually be highly motivated to succeed but just not at school. The question rises why do some tasks engage their motivational engine, while others don’t? Why do these boys find video games to be so much fun than studies?
The answer lies in a concept that contemporary psychologists refer to with terms like “the reinforcing effects of contingent paradigms” or “learned mastery”. The German philosopher Friedrich Nietzche called this drive simply “the will to power” that is the individuals want to be in charge of their environment. And this characteristic is clearly evident as early as two months of age.
The will to power can best be understood as a worldview. These boys often believe that they are special, unique, have a hidden destiny that will be revealed in time.
As a result, they believe that the rules that apply to ordinary people don’t apply to them. Their destiny matters more to them than friendship or academic achievement and even more than happiness, for that matter. They often do not expect other people, including their parents, to understand them not even want other people to understand them because they sense correctly that their worldview will appear immature and egocentric to most adult eyes.
Well, all unmotivated boys don’t fit into the will-to-power category. Further there are some girls or women who want to be the boss, and there are also boys and men who are content to follow rather than to lead. So sweeping generalizations are problematic rather individual differences are to be emphasized.
A teenage boy playing certain video games, particularly games in which the boy has to shoot and kill to get victory. Such games offer a quick and easy fix for these boys who are motivated by the will to power. They give them the feeling of power and control they crave.
The will to power also has a positive dimension it is not hard to see how boys motivated by the will to power might have been successful in earlier generations. They might have grown up to be successful entrepreneurs, innovators, explorers, politicians, or soldiers. They could readily create a productive niche for themselves.
Psychologists say that most young men eventually outgrow this stage when maturity arrives around age 30 and they gain a broader, less egocentric perspective on life. But some men remain motivated by the will to power for their entire lives. But such men have played a substantive role, for better or worse, in the world history.
But if these men were reborn today, it is less likely that they would undertake a meaningful career. It can be hypothesized that a boy born with such a trait would more likely be a video game addict. He might have a job, but there is a real risk that his drive and his energy would be directed into the video games rather than into his career.
One who has not played, may not understand how addictive some of them can be, owing to the advances in technology. The virtual world is fast-moving, interactive, collaborative, and fun, moreover the agony of defeat is lessened by the knowledge that he can just hit “Restart” and play it all over again and again.
So studying Communicative English Grammar from a textbook can seem hopelessly dull. The real world of homework and textbooks can’t compete, not at least for the boys motivated by the will to power.
Now let us get to some specifics. Video games are not all bad. Some people say that the right video game “absolutely reaches across the generation gap” bringing parents and kids together. Moderation in all things is the key to good health.
Kids who spend many hours a week playing video games are changed by that experience. Some changes are for the better. Most are not. One of the most highly regarded researchers in this field is psychology professor Craig A. Anderson.
Video games improve the kids’ reaction times.
But video games lead to Attention deficit as the distractibility is rewarded. Sustained concentration on a single item is a recipe for defeat. So researchers find that the more time you spend playing video games, the more likely you are to develop difficulties in maintaining sustained concentration.
The world of video game is unreal. Risky behaviour is required and rewarded in violent video games. Researchers have found adolescents who play these risk-glorifying games like shooting, racing, etc. are more likely to engage in dangerous driving behaviours such as speeding, tailgating, weaving in traffic, and more likely to be in accidents.
Video games seem to have a direct appetite-stimulant effect, worse than watching TV. So time spent playing video games is significantly to be associated with obesity and other bad health outcomes.
Violent video games diminishes our humanity, as the antisocial behaviour is rewarded. Playing violent video games undermine self-control and promote moral disengagement. Researchers have suggested that young men who play violent video games may develop a “myopia for the future”, meaning that the young men prefer to continue playing the games despite the negative long-term consequences in social and work domains of life. Violent video games change their brains, becoming desensitized to violence.
The most serious negative effects of video games are the effects on the players’ personality, motivation, and connectedness with the real world. These boys may be highly motivated, but their motivation has been derailed.
The blame can’t rest solely on these boys. They are the logical products of the defective parenting, inadequate education system, insensitive community, and no laws and prohibitions on part of the authorities.
Preparing teenagers for the demands of real life requires helping them acquire skills quite different from the ones they gain while mastering video games. Imagine in the past a parent trying to comfort his crying baby.
The right thing to do was simply to rock the baby and hum a lullaby. The chief virtue required was mere Patience. Now it is simply lightening a virtuosity, handling the babies the androids and iPads.
In video games the best way to deal with the difficult people is to vaporize them with the rockets and grenades. In real world, what we need to most is not high-tech lethal weaponry, but – Patience.
Even when it comes to real sports, more kids are finding real sports too demanding. They have no endurance. They are in pathetic shape. Video games do not teach that kind of patience.
Our education system conveys so little understanding of the distinction between “Kenntnis” that is, to know by experience and “Wissenschaft” that is, to know about something, knowledge learned from books. Even the skill enhancement courses introduced are being taught theoretically. Now students are looking for notes even for Tailoring and Stitching to pass the exams.
Kids need to experience the real world. Developmental psychologists have come to realize that a curriculum that emphasizes bookish knowledge at the expense of experiential learning may produce a syndrome termed as “nature-deficit disorder”.
There are no laws prohibiting any child or adolescent or young men from buying or playing any video game, no matter how violent or vicious the game may encourage the player to be.
The video-game industry itself provides a rating system for games, assigning as “M” for Mature. The M-rated games are not supposed to be used by anyone under 18 years of age. But just because the game is rated as “T” for Teen doesn’t guarantee that it is appropriate for that adolescent. Even games rated “E” for everyone cannot be assumed to be safe. In fact, some of the E-rated games have been found more violent.
Now it seems that banning them completely is the best solution - but unfortunately it is impossible. In fact restricting these boys access to video games is at best, only half the challenge, given my argument about will to power. They will not quit.
Many boys still play video games on PlayStations, Xbox, and the like. But a growing population are playing games on mobile devices such as cell phones and iPads. Even if you limit the use of PlayStation, they are spending hours in their bedrooms playing games on mobile phones or tablets.
As it is said, moderation is the key to good health. In the next article I will discuss some guidelines for the appropriate use of video games.
Author is a lecturer in psychology at GDC Ganderbal