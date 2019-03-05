ADDC Budgam visits Pandit colony Sheikhpora

Takes stock of arrangements for Maha Shivratri festival
Takes stock of arrangements for Maha Shivratri festival
Budgam, March 4:
Additional District Development Commissioner (ADDC), Budgam Khurshid Ahmad Sanai today visited Pandit colony Sheikhpora to take stock of arrangements put in place on Maha Shivratri festival.
The ADDC also took stock of availability of essential commodities for the residents of Pandit Colony Sheikhpora and greeted them on the occasion.
During his visit, the ADDC met various members of Pandit community and enquired about the availability of essential commodities including supply of rice, atta and sugar to the residents. The residents expressed their gratitude to the District Administration Budgam for making required arrangements including setting up of various stalls to ensure essential commodities available for them at the colony. Under the directions of DC Budgam Dr. Syed Sehrish Asgar, various sale centers including fish, vegetables, dry fruits particularly walnuts of superior quality, fresh vegetables were made available at these stalls for Pandit community ahead of the festival.
On the occasion, the ADDC stressed on the face-lifting of the Colony by including renovation of quarters, developing of green spaces and planting of trees and directed the concerned to install separate dustbins for the segregation of garbage and its regular lifting and disposal.