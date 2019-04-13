Add prefix ‘Mujahid’ to your name: Dy Mayor to youth

April 13, 2019 |

Deputy Mayor Srinagar, Sheikh Imran, Friday asked youth of Kashmir to prefix ‘Mujahid’ before their names.

Imran said the word ‘Mujahid’ means one who is engaged in Jihad and a protector who strikes against evil and advocates truthfulness.

“Every Muslim should be ‘mujahid’ and there is no harm in using this prefix. Jihad is a spiritual fight against the enemy. Our religion is being misinterpreted by some sections of media,” he said.

The deputy mayor in a statement said Mujahid term has been always used in a negative way by the media.

“I will use the prefix Mujahid at every place where my name will be would be used.”

“We are not terrorists. Mujahid in no way related to any kind of terrorism,” Imran said adding that Kashmiris have been exploited by the successive regimes over the years.

“Some political parties have used prefix ‘Chowkidar’ and I am not against that. I can appeal my people to use the prefix, Mujahid,” he said.

“I have changed my name on Twitter, Facebook and other social media platforms from Shiekh Mohammad Imran to Mujahid Shiekh Mohammad Imran. I appeal Kashmiris to follow the same,” Imran said.

He said every Kashmiri wants peace and resolution to Kashmir issue but not at the cost of sacrifices of Kashmiri youth.

“It will be a loud and the clear message to people fighting elections on the poison of communal hatred,” he said adding that people should cast their vote for deserving and gutsy candidates.



