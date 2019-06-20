ADC Srinagar reviews preparedness for ‘Back to Village’ programme

June 20, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Directs officers to ensure photographic, video-graphic coverage of all events

Additional Deputy Commissioner Srinagar, KK Sidha, today chaired a meeting here to review the preparedness for the first phase of the flagship ‘Back to the village’ programme for district Srinagar being held from June 20 to 27 in the entire State.

During the meeting, the ADC was informed that in the first phase of the ambitious programme, the visiting officers will be sent to five Panchayat Halqas of district Srinagar who will be accompanied by liaison officers for coordination and making their stay easy during their visit to the Panchayat Halqas.

The meeting was also informed that special kits have also been kept for distribution among visiting officers which comprises Medical kits, guidelines, stationery items and other related items.

Besides, the visiting officers will be required to fill the necessary details and data in the booklet, issued and provided to them by the GAD.

On the occasion, ADC was also apprised that digital literacy camp will be also be held by different financial institutions with the vision to empower and transform the local populace as digitally literate and to help adults with technological literacy to develop the skills they need to interact in an increasingly digital world.

The ADC stressed on coordination among the line Departments for hassle-free execution of the programme and asked the officers to ensure photographic, video-graphic coverage of all the events.