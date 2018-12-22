ADC Srinagar flags off mobilization van for skill training promotion

Rising kashmir NewsSrinagar, Dec 21:
Additional Deputy Commissioner Srinagar, K K Sidha, Friday flagged off a mobilisation van for promoting skill training among the unemployed youth under Himayatprogramme.
The van is a part of the mobilisation component of the training-cum-placement programme which includes skill development training and job placement of the unemployed youth of the State.
The component will include mobilisation aimed at creating awareness in villages and colonies targeting school and college dropouts. Those interested will then be offered free-of-cost six-month skill training at dedicated centres followed by job placement in the organised sector.
The trainees will be entitled to free boarding and lodging for residential and travel allowance of 120 rupees a day for non-residential candidates, free books and stationary, free medical assistance and a tablet (gadget) during the training.
The programme is being run by Assent Infotech Private Limited. Himayat is a placement linked skill training programme for unemployed youth of Jammu & Kashmir and is being implemented by the J&K State Rural Livelihoods Mission.