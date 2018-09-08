About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

ADC Srinagar designated Nodal Officer for Muharram arrangements

Published at September 08, 2018 01:46 AM 0Comment(s)237views


Rising Kashmir News

Srinagar, Sep 07:

According to the Deputy Commissioner Srinagar, Dr Syed Abid Rasheed Shah, Additional District Development Commissioner Srinagar Mehraj-ud-Din (Mobile No. 9797216500) has been nominated as the nodal officer for Muharram arrangements in the district.
"Sub Divisional Magistrate East, Riyaz Ahmed Beigh (Mobile No. 9419026036) and Executive Engineer RRCR Division Niam Ahmad Khan (Mobile No. 9419014333) will assist him in making the required arrangements in all Shia dominated areas of the district.

 

Advertisement

    Leave a Reply










    Our Columnists

    Shujaat

    Shujaat Bukhari

    Suhail

    Suhail Ahmad

    Saeed

    Saeed Naqvi

    Akmal

    Akmal Hanan

    Shoeb

    Shoeb Hamid

    Rouf

    Rouf Bhat


    Back To Top