ADC Srinagar designated Nodal Officer for Muharram arrangements

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Sep 07:
According to the Deputy Commissioner Srinagar, Dr Syed Abid Rasheed Shah, Additional District Development Commissioner Srinagar Mehraj-ud-Din (Mobile No. 9797216500) has been nominated as the nodal officer for Muharram arrangements in the district.
"Sub Divisional Magistrate East, Riyaz Ahmed Beigh (Mobile No. 9419026036) and Executive Engineer RRCR Division Niam Ahmad Khan (Mobile No. 9419014333) will assist him in making the required arrangements in all Shia dominated areas of the district.