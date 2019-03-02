ADC Kishtwar reviews implementation of PM-SYM

Rising Kashmir NewsJammu, MARCH 01:
Additional Deputy Commissioner Kishtwar, Pawan Parihar, chaired a meeting of concerned district officers in Kishtwar to discuss the implementation of Pradhan Mantri Shram Yogi Maandhan scheme for unorganised workers.
As per an official, the concerned officers were directed by ADC to ensure sharing the list of all the eligible unorganised workers (Construction/labour Workers and Anganwadi/ASHA workers and casual labours) with Employment Department so that no eligible unorganized worker is left out.
ALC Kishtwar, Anoop Kumar briefed the meeting that under the Scheme unorganized workers whose monthly income is less than 15000 per month and belong to the entry age group of 18-40 years are eligible.
Each voluntary subscriber under the PM-SYM shall receive the pension of Rs. 3000 per month after attaining the age of 60 years, the official added.