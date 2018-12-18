ADC inaugurates rural volleyball tourney

BANDIPORA, DECEMBER 17:
Additional Deputy Commissioner Bandipora Zahoor Ahmad Mir Monday inaugurated Rural Volleyball tournament at Bonakoot under Khelo India programme.
Eight teams from Bonakoot and adjoining villages are participating in the tournament with four teams in each pool. The semifinals will be played on December 19. The inaugural match was played between Harmukh Volleyball Club Bonakoot and Kralpora Volleyball team in Pool-A, while in Pool-B Ahamsharief Volleyball team played against Kaunsaria Volleyball team.
Speaking during the inaugural ceremony, Mir said the government is keen to develop the sports infrastructure in every village of the district. He said the youth of Bandipora is doing well in the field of sports and have brought laurels for the state in national and international sports events.
He said the government is duty bound to provide a platform to the youths to showcase their talent in sports and that government is akin to its responsibility. He said under ‘Khelo India’ launched by the central government, hundreds of sports events have been organised in the district in which thousands of children and youth have participated so far.
He said government intends to construct playfields in every village, besides providing sports kits to the children. He said Kehlo India aims to develop sportsmanship among the youth besides giving a flip to sports activities.