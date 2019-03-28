ADC inaugurates job fair at Pulwama

March 28, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Additional District Commissioner Pulwama, Chowdary Mohammad Yaseen today inaugurated a one-day job fair here at District Employment and Counselling Centre Pulwama.

The event was organised by District Employment and Counselling Centre Pulwama where 20 stalls were established by line departments to aware the youth about different employment programmes and schemes.

The ADC inspected the stalls established by the line departments including District Employment & Counselling Centre Pulwama , Animal and Sheep Husbandry, Fisheries, Industries, Handicrafts, Handloom, Agriculture, Horticulture, JKEDI, , and other private entrepreneurs. A large number of unemployed educated youth were present on the occasion.

The ADC, while addressing the gathering, said that the aim of organizing such job fairs is to educate and aware the youth about various welfares and job oriented schemes. He urged upon the unemployed youth not to remain dependent on public sector alone and instead avail opportunities in ever diversifying private sector and self-employment opportunities available through government schemes.

Earlier, officers from line departments and private companies explained in detail self-employment opportunities available with their respective organizations and departments.

The Assistant Director Employment & Counseling Centre Peer Zamir Ahmad, Officers from Agriculture, Sheep, Fisheries, Handicrafts, Industries, Handloom, , Horticulture, Representatives of Lead Bank, , RSETI, LIC of India, were also present on the occasion.