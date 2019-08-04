ADC holds meeting of Panchs, Sarpanchs at Kulgam

August 04, 2019 06:00:00 | Rising Kashmir News

Additional Deputy Commissioner Kulgam, Mohammad Imran Khan Saturday chaired a meeting of panchs and sarpanchs of district Kulgam here at conference hall of mini- secretariat.

Government spokesman said in a statement that the meeting was attended by panchs and sarpanchs of district besides BDOs and other officials of RDD attended the meeting.

During the meeting, panchs and sarpanchs were informed about the number of approved works for the year 2019-20 for the district. They were also informed to organize Gram Sabhas regularly in their panchayat halqas to accelerate the developmental scenario.

On the occasion, ACD said that Panchs and Sarpanchs are of vital importance for the development of their Panchayats/wards and government has also taken a series of steps to further strengthen the Panchayati Raj Institutions.