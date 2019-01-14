ADC G’bal tours Kangan, takes stock of essential employees

Umar RainaKangan:
ADC Ganderbal, Nasser Ahmed Ahmed toured various parts of the sub division Kangan and took first hand review of snow clearance, power and water supply and stock of essential commodities.
He along with SDM Kangan Mehraj Ahmad Shah, Tehsildar Kangan Mushtaq Ahmad Bijard / Tehsildar Gund Abdul Ahad Raina and officials of other departments today visited Gund, Rayil, Haknar and other areas to review the arrangements for the general public.
During his visit, Additional Deputy Commissioner interacted with several people and enquired about the availability of essential services/ Commodities in their areas.
He also directed the officer’s/ officials to gear up the men and machinery to meet any adverse situation arising due to recent snowfall.
The Shopkeepers have been advised not to throw snow on the roads as this makes the roads slippery and prone to accidents.
The transporters have been advised to drive slowly on the slippery roads and use chain kits on the tyre of their vehicles to avoid accidents especially during morning hours.
He said that the district administration has setup an effective response mechanism by using control rooms and social media so as to ensure that the issues of general public are redressed in time bound manner.
ADC said that “the snow clearance work was started in the midnight and we have been able to restore all major roads by 10:00 am.”
He also advised the public to take precaution while walking or driving on the road.