ADC Ganderbal reviews SSB exam arrangements

GANDERBAL, MAY 19:
Additional Deputy Commissioner Ganderbal, Syed Shahnawaz Bukhari, today chaired a meeting to review preparations for Service Selection Board (SSB) examination for general line teachers scheduled on May 20 in the district.
The meeting was attended by SDM Kangan, Tehsildars, Deputy Chief Education officer, exam observers, district heads of different departments and educational institutions where the examination centres have been fixed.
Threadbare discussions were held regarding the posting of staff, examination observers, seating and accommodation arrangements and other necessary facilities.
The ADC stressed on ensuring the free and fair conduct of written exams.
In the meeting, designated magistrates were directed to ensure lifting of examination material from strong room and handing over to the head of institutions before the examination, and collection of same form examination centre.
The ADC emphasized upon the concerned to ensure smooth conduct of examinations besides directing the officers to deploy sufficient staff at the centres and for the transportation of examination material.
He also directed all the school/centre heads to ensure a conducive environment for the candidates with proper seating arrangements and other required facilities.