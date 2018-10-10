ADC flags off girl’s cricket team for inter-district tournament

Rising Kashmir NewsKULGAM, OCTOBER 09:
ADC Kulgam, Ghulam Hassan Sheikh today flagged off district level girls cricket team of Kulgam to participate in inter-district Cricket tournament.
While interacting with the participating group of girl players, he asked them to take up sports along with academics and channelize their potential in full.
On the occasion, the ADC said that sports activities have a significant impact on the social and mental development of youth adding that games inculcate sportsmanship qualities.
He also appreciated Kulgam cricket association for organising sports activities and encouraging girls in extra-curricular activities.