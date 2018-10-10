About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

ADC flags off girl’s cricket team for inter-district tournament

Published at October 10, 2018 12:27 AM 0Comment(s)201views


Rising Kashmir News

KULGAM, OCTOBER 09:

 ADC Kulgam, Ghulam Hassan Sheikh today flagged off district level girls cricket team of Kulgam to participate in inter-district Cricket tournament.
While interacting with the participating group of girl players, he asked them to take up sports along with academics and channelize their potential in full.
On the occasion, the ADC said that sports activities have a significant impact on the social and mental development of youth adding that games inculcate sportsmanship qualities.
He also appreciated Kulgam cricket association for organising sports activities and encouraging girls in extra-curricular activities.

Advertisement

    Leave a Reply










    Our Columnists

    Shujaat

    Shujaat Bukhari

    Suhail

    Suhail Ahmad

    Saeed

    Saeed Naqvi

    Akmal

    Akmal Hanan

    Shoeb

    Shoeb Hamid

    Rouf

    Rouf Bhat


    Back To Top