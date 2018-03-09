ADC Demand: Nowshera town remains shut, case registered for raising pro-Pak slogans

AgenciesJammu
The Nowshera town of bordering Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir on Friday observed shutdown over demand of appointing separate Additional Deputy Commissioner while police have registered a case against some persons for raising pro-Pak slogans during the protest.
The locals have been demanding appointment of separate ADC for Nowshera town after one of the ADCs was appointed for Kotranka area in Rajouri without holding a cabinet meeting.
Meanwhile Minister for Health Bali Bhagat on Thursday after meeting the chief minister Mehbooba Mufti said that two ADCs will be appointed in the Rajouri district who will look after two tehsils each on weekly rotational basis.
One ADC will look after Kotranka and Kalakote areas weekly on rotational basis and similar exercise will be done for Nowshera and Sunderbani areas, said the Minister.
However, expressing resentment over non-appointment of ADC exclusively for Nowshera town, the locals on Friday staged protest amid shutdown.
