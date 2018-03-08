About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

ADC B’la penalizes several companies for violating FSS Act

March 08, 2018


Baramulla, March 07:

Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Baramulla Farooq Ahmad Baba today imposed a fine of Rs 37,000 on several leading companies and hoteliers for providing sub-standard services to the visiting customers.
The ADC imposed the fine after the matter was brought to his notice by a team of officials who during their inspection to various companies and hotels had found them providing sub-standard services to their customers. The fine was imposed under section 51 of Food Safety & Standard (FSS) Act.

 

 

 

