About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

ADC B’la inspects facilities at coaching centers

Published at January 08, 2019 12:02 AM 0Comment(s)234views


Baramulla, January 07:

 Additional Deputy Commissioner, Farooq Ahmad Baba today paid a surprise visit to various Coaching centres in the district to inspect the facilities available for the students.
The ADC was accompanied by Tehsildar Safiya Abdullah, Deputy Chief Education Officer Balbir Singh Raina and other concerned officers and officials.
The ADC inspected the heating, lighting and other necessary arrangements being put in place by the authorities. He stressed for providing every basic facility in a hassle-free manner.

 

Advertisement

    Leave a Reply










    Our Columnists

    Shujaat

    Shujaat Bukhari

    Suhail

    Suhail Ahmad

    Saeed

    Saeed Naqvi

    Akmal

    Akmal Hanan

    Shoeb

    Shoeb Hamid

    Rouf

    Rouf Bhat


    Back To Top