ADC B’la inspects facilities at coaching centers

Baramulla, January 07:
Additional Deputy Commissioner, Farooq Ahmad Baba today paid a surprise visit to various Coaching centres in the district to inspect the facilities available for the students.
The ADC was accompanied by Tehsildar Safiya Abdullah, Deputy Chief Education Officer Balbir Singh Raina and other concerned officers and officials.
The ADC inspected the heating, lighting and other necessary arrangements being put in place by the authorities. He stressed for providing every basic facility in a hassle-free manner.