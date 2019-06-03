About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
June 03, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

ADC Bla’ fines traders during market checking ahead of Eid

In order to keep a check on prices and ensure the quality of essential commodities during Eid-ul-Fitr, a market checking team headed by Additional Deputy Commissioner Baramulla Mohammad Ahsan Mir inspected various markets of Baramulla town on Sunday.
The official spokesperson said the team, during the inspection, imposed a fine of Rs 5100 on erring shopkeepers under various provisions of Weights and Measures and Food Safety Standards Act 2006. The squad also destroyed 48 kg of rotten vegetables and seized 23 kg of polythene from erring shopkeepers.
The ADC on the occasion warned the erring shopkeepers to abide by provisions of Food Safety Standards Act 2006 and sought cooperation from the general public to curb such violations by the shopkeepers.

